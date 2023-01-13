Shop Small With Stevie: Tried But True

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A consignment shop located inside an old bank has all kinds of deals for your family.

Tried but True in Cockeysville has been in business for 40 years.

The shop carries secondhand name brand clothing and everything inside is affordable.

"The quality has been to our benefit," owner Susan Prager said. "We have over 18,000 consigners. A lot of people like to come in and be able to get name brand clothes at a reduced price. Especially in this economy. It's really helpful for a lot of young families."

If you want to sell items at the store, you can scheduled an appointment. You get 50% of the money when they sell. If you'd prefer to just buy some clothes, there's a half price sale for winter as they get ready for spring and summer.

The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information about Tried But True, click here.