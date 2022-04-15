Shop Small with Stevie: The Mimi Boutique

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Owner, Mimi Ankri started The Mimi Boutique as a hobby 5 years ago and business has taken off!

The Mimi Boutique is filled with colorful, modest fashion for teens and women in the Baltimore area!

This boutique carries gorgeous jewelry, fashionable headwear coverings, and clothing such as skirts, blouses, and dresses with modest necklines.

Mimi hand selects everything in the store so there is something unique for everyone in all styles, sizes, and price ranges!

She loves helping teens and women feel good about themselves.

The Mimi Boutique, 50 E Sudbrook Ln, Pikesville, MD 21208, (443) 870-3486, https://www.themimiboutique.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themimiboutique

Instagram: @themimiboutique