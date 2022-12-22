Shop Small With Stevie: The Lucky Knot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The holidays are almost here. If you're looking for some stylish clothes to give to your loved ones this year, The Lucky Knot is the place to go.

The clothing store features all kinds of apparel for men and women with some of the top brands. The overall theme of the locations is nautical, especially with The Lucky Knot's Annapolis location.

"We do have a nautical theme that ties into everything Annapolis boating scene," Erin O'Neil with The Lucky Knot said. "I think when we first came on board, people were loving that we had a lot of navy and white stripes, anchor jewelry, etc."

Whether you need an outfit for your holiday party or if you're preparing for a summer on the water, The Lucky Knot is a small business with plenty of options.

"We have a variety of clothing for men and women," O'Neil said. "They're timeless, transitional. We're here in Annapolis. People like the clothes for sailing or boating."

For more information on The Lucky Knot, click here.

Follow the Lucky Knot on Facebook or Instagram.