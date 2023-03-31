Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: The Boxwood Collection

stevie boxwood 1.jpg
Stevie Daniels
stevie boxwood 1.jpg
Posted at 5:00 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 05:31:38-04

GLYNDON, Md. — A retail store in Baltimore County featuring items from pottery to accessories can help you fill up Easter baskets for your loved ones.

The Boxwood Collection in Glyndon opened in 2008. Owner Sandi Kroh opened the shop after retiring from her career in education.

The shop features all kinds of items that are constantly changing to reflect trends in tabletop accessories, clothes, jewelry and even food.

The Pantry has a wide variety of food from soups, dips and scones.

To learn more about Boxwood Collection, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices
stevie daniels headshot 22.jpg

Stevie Daniels

1:43 PM, Jul 01, 2020