Shop Small with Stevie: The Avenue Bakery

BALTIMORE — There's a bakery in West Baltimore offering delicious treats while preserving the history of the area.

The Avenue Bakery on Pennsylvania Avenue opened in 2011. Owner James Hamlin says his mission is to not only serve up baked goods, but to pass on the history of the community.

"When people come to Baltimore, they are aware of its history, politics and entertainment," Hamlin said. "So they come here with that desire to get a feel of that experience."

Hamlin says when he retired, he wanted to give back to the community he grew up in. He loved his mother's rolls and started baking them when she stopped.

People from all over the world come to the bakery to try the Poppay Rolls.

"We have attracted people here from all over the country," Hamlin said. "as far away as Canada, Sweden and France. And you say, 'hmmm are you serious?' Yes. Everytime someone comes to the bakery, we ask them to sign our guest book."

Hamlin has sold thousands of Poppay Rolls. The name of the signature treat has a personal touch.

"It's a roll made by Poppay," Hamlin said. "Poppay is speaking. I became Poppay about 26 years ago when I picked up my granddaughter and she said 'Poppay.'"

You can place an order online by clicking here, but you'll have to go to the bakery to pick it up.