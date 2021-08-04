Watch
Shop Small with Stevie: Stop for something sweet at Box Car Avenue Ice Cream

Courtesy: April Sumpter
Box Car Avenue Ice Cream
Stop by Box Car Avenue Ice Cream for a sweet treat that will keep you cool in the summer heat! They are most known for their Brownie and Strawberry Shortcake sundaes.

You can also order shaved ice, milkshakes, and even floats!

They are located at 317 Borad Street in Perryville.

If you are in the mood for sandwiches, cheesesteaks, or salads, you can order that here as well!

