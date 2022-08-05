Shop Small with Stevie: Springfield Farm

SPARKS, Md. — Springfield Farm in Sparks Glencoe has more than 60 beautiful acres of farmland. Pick up farm-fresh eggs and dairy along with grass-fed beef, pork, and lamb and free range turkey and chicken!

The farm is family-owned and started back in 2000. The farm is filled with flocks of chickens. The maximum of chickens is around 2,300.

Regardless of temperature, the biggest thing at the farm is the eggs. From the end of May through September, there are water pans throughout the farm to make sure the chickens are hydrated.

Eggs from the farm can last up to two months in your fridge.