Shop Small with Stevie: Ruth's Closet

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ruth's Closet is an upscale resale boutique in Owings Mills that carries both vintage and designer clothing and accessories for women at incredible prices.

You can also find prom dresses, designer purses, shoes, and nice jewelry! All proceeds go to the House of Ruth Maryland for victims of domestic partner violence.

All the items have been donated from very generous donors.

If you are interested in donating, you can donate your items on Fridays from 12 pm - 5 pm at 11400 Cronridge Drive in Owings Mills.

You can also browse The Ruth's Closet online shop for designer scarves from Gucci, Chanel, Burberry, and more! New items are added each month.

Ruth's Closet, 9131 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117, (410) 581-9780, https://hruth.org/ruths-closet/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ruths.Closet.HRM/?ref=page_internal

Instagram: @ruthsclosetmd

