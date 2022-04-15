Shop Small with Stevie: Ransom's Boutique

TOWSON, Md. — Ransom's Boutique is located on the fourth floor in the Towson Town Center Mall.

Owner Byron Ransom has been serving the Baltimore area for 26 years.

Ransom's Boutique specializes in Formal Wear Black Tie Fashions for special events such as, Homecomings, Proms, Weddings, Bat/Bar Mitzvah, Sweet 16 birthdays, and much more!

You will find fashionable and affordable gowns, suits, and accessories that will make you stand out!

Ransom's Boutique, 825 Dulaney Valley Rd 4th floor, Towson, MD 21204, (410) 832-7332, https://www.ransomsboutique.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ransoms-Boutique/279325688846688

Instagram: @ransomsboutique

