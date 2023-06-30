Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Prigel Family Creamery

Shop Small with Stevie: Prigel Family Creamery
Shop Small with Stevie- Prigel Family Creamery.jpg
WMAR 2 News
Shop Small with Stevie- Prigel Family Creamery.jpg
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 08:30:31-04

GLEN ARM, MD — Prigel Family Creamery in Glen Arm is a family-owned and operated farm that offers everything from sweet to savory! Not only can you enjoy creamy ice cream, but you can also purchase cheese, milk, beef, and much more!

Owner, Mandy Castillo has a passion for educating the community on the sustainability aspect of local agriculture and helping people understand the importance of small local farms.

The staff at Prigel Family Brewery now offers a day camp for children to teach them where their farm-based food comes from and how it's produced. They host local music nights on Friday evenings. You can also enjoy handcrafted cheeses, meats, and chocolates while picnicking with cows! They are open every season as the farm is open all year long. They also have a shop at Belvedere Square Market!

To learn more about Prigel Family Creamery, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

If you have a local business you would like Stevie to highlight, email her at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out to her on social media!

#ShopSmallwithStevie #ShopLocal #SmallBusiness

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices
STEVIEWEB.jpg

Stevie Daniels

1:43 PM, Jul 01, 2020