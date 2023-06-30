Shop Small with Stevie: Prigel Family Creamery

GLEN ARM, MD — Prigel Family Creamery in Glen Arm is a family-owned and operated farm that offers everything from sweet to savory! Not only can you enjoy creamy ice cream, but you can also purchase cheese, milk, beef, and much more!

Owner, Mandy Castillo has a passion for educating the community on the sustainability aspect of local agriculture and helping people understand the importance of small local farms.

The staff at Prigel Family Brewery now offers a day camp for children to teach them where their farm-based food comes from and how it's produced. They host local music nights on Friday evenings. You can also enjoy handcrafted cheeses, meats, and chocolates while picnicking with cows! They are open every season as the farm is open all year long. They also have a shop at Belvedere Square Market!

