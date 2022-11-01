Shop Small With Stevie: Mason-Mayes

BALTIMORE — A boutique near Lake Roland has plenty of options for a great holiday gift.

Mason-Mayes near Lake Roland features all kinds of women's apparel and accessories. You can find anything from laidback to luxury styles in the shop. Some of their products are as low as ten bucks.

Owner Carrie Kelly said if you're looking for something for your daughter or your special someone this holiday season, this is the place to be.

"There truly is something for every age range," Kelly said. "Every type of woman. That's something that I truly love about this store is that there is truly something for everybody and every different style."

Photojournalist Erick Ferris

Mason-Mayes opened during the pandemic and they're doubling in size next year.

Kelly said they're always giving back to the community. They've donated some of their proceeds to the National Kidney Foundation, ShareBaby and GBMC.

If you mention Shop Small with Stevie at Mason-Mayes, you'll get 10% off your first purchase.

The shop is open everyday except Sunday at 9a.m.

For more information on the shop, visit their website or Instagram.