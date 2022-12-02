Shop Small with Stevie: Makers of Maryland

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A pop-up shop is coming to Baltimore County to get you in the spirit for the holiday season.

Makers in Maryland will set up their shop at The Avenue at White Marsh this weekend. Nearly 100 local artists will be there for you to sample their products to shop from.

This pop-up shop is focused on the best gifts on your holiday shopping list. During last year's shop, owner Stephanie Atkinson says the shop did $10,000 during the month of December.

"99 times out of 100 if you are a part of the shop you have to work the shop," Atkinson said. "Reason being, I never wanted to own a shop. I wanted to offer opportunity to people, so to be able to offer community growth, working with people, and learning how to brand your things in a retail experience and all of that, it all encompasses things we wanted to do versus throwing yourself in a store and calling it a day."

Makers of Maryland has had pop-up shops for four years as of Thanksgiving day this year. In order to have your stuff featured in the shop, you have to apply.

"I work really hard to make sure we have a really good mix of people, a really good mix of product, especially for customers who shopped with us last year they are always so excited to come in and find new stuff, so it’s important for me to find where are you going to go to find tie-dye baby clothes or painted crab shells that you can find everywhere," Atkinson said.

They plan to serve more makers with more events in 2023.

"My mantra at the beginning of last year when we came into the space I don’t want to be just a store," Atkinson said. "I want to be committee space and experience, so people come in here I know what they’re getting they know they are shopping local, they are supporting someone."

The holiday pop-up will have a special surprise as well. It's located in the former Pier 1 on The Avenue at White Marsh next to Ulta.

For more information, click here. You can find Makers of Maryland on Facebook and Instagram.