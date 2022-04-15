Shop Small with Stevie: JoRetro

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — JoRetro is a vintage shop in Havre de Grace. Owner, Jolene Forrester, sells usable vintage, retro, and handmade products!

They offer top quality authentic mid-century modern accessories, housewares, and furniture items.

They have a large selection of Pyrex, albums, barware, and vintage clothing and jewelry that looks like new!

All their vintage items are cleaned, repaired and ready to enjoy!

Joelene Forrester hosts the free semiannual Pyrex and Vintage Fest in Havre de Grace.

You can spend the day exploring the many wonderful shops, restaurants, and museums in Havre de Grace and celebrate your passion for Pyrex and everything vintage! The festival is on Saturday, April 30th.

JoRetro, 137 N Washington St, Havre De Grace, MD 21078, (301) 980-4881, https://www.joretro.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoRetroVintageMarket

Instagram: @joretro

Owner: Jolene Forrester

