Watch Now
Shop Local

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Janda Florist

From stunning floral arrangements to furniture and Maryland-themed items, this place has everything you can think of and more!
janda florist.jfif
Posted at 6:46 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 06:46:57-04

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A local florist offers much more than flowers to beautify your home.

Janda Florist in Cockeysville offers beautiful arrangements plus great gifts, garden items, and Polish pottery!

The small business has been around since 1976 and features a special Maryland-themed section.

Over the years, Sue Keilty has made numerous additions. There's a baby department, gourmet food department, cards, towels and more.

Keilty says her customers helped save the shop since the start of the pandemic.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.