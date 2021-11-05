Shop Small with Stevie: It's never too cold for ice cream!

Prigel Family Farm has been in the family businesses for six generations, and they have always been dairy farmers.

They're more than just an ice cream shop. In an effort to make the small dairy farm sustainable for future generations, they opened the creamery about 11 years ago.

They have the dairy operation, the cows, the processing plant, and the retail shop and market right on the farm!

The market is supplied with fresh sandwiches, cheeses, and savory goods along with the famous ice cream shop full of shakes, sundaes, and housemate sweets! They offer ice cream catering and all kinds of onsite events. It is the perfect place to go if you are in the mood for a sweet treat!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrigelFamilyCreamery/

Instagram: @pfcreamery