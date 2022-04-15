Watch
Shop Local

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Geno's Sweets

genos2.jpg
Photo Credit: George Matthews & Kennedy Lewis<br/><br/>
genos2.jpg
Posted at 7:12 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 19:25:41-04

BALTIMORE — George Matthew's is a Baltimore native the proud owner of Geno's Sweets in downtown Baltimore.

The bakery has been in business since 2017. The menu at the sweets shop is extensive, from custom cakes and cupcakes to funnel cakes, cheesecakes, and stuffed brownies.

His most popular items include Snickerdoodle Cupcakes, Strawberry Crunch Cupcakes, Funnel Cakes, and Cake N’ a Jar.

These delicious treats will satisfy your sweet tooth!

Geno's Sweets, 222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201, (443) 467-9860https://www.ordergenossweetsllc.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/genossweetsllc

Instagram: @genossweetsllc

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.