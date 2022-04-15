Shop Small with Stevie: Geno's Sweets

BALTIMORE — George Matthew's is a Baltimore native the proud owner of Geno's Sweets in downtown Baltimore.

The bakery has been in business since 2017. The menu at the sweets shop is extensive, from custom cakes and cupcakes to funnel cakes, cheesecakes, and stuffed brownies.

His most popular items include Snickerdoodle Cupcakes, Strawberry Crunch Cupcakes, Funnel Cakes, and Cake N’ a Jar.

These delicious treats will satisfy your sweet tooth!

Geno's Sweets, 222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201, (443) 467-9860, https://www.ordergenossweetsllc.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/genossweetsllc

Instagram: @genossweetsllc

