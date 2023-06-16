Shop Small with Stevie: Dreamers & Make-Believers

BALTIMORE, MD — Dreamers & Make-Believers is located in the Highlandtown Arts District, that sells comic books, graphic novels, t-shirts, coffee, and so much more!

Owner, Miranda Nordell realized the challenge of getting your hands on a graphic novel in Baltimore, especially southeast Baltimore. This sparked the idea for her to create her own inclusive comic bookstore, Dreamer's & Make-Believers! Miranda is known for developing programs for the community and has formed relationships with comic creators around the word.

This place has truly something for everyone of all ages. You can find graphic novels illustrated by women, members of the queer community, local authors, and more!

