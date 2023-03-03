Shop Small with Stevie: Domesticity Fabric Shop & Sewing Studio

BALTIMORE — If you ever wanted to learn how to sew, there's a small business in Baltimore where you can learn.

Domesticity is a fabric shop on Harford Road. The shop offers high-quality fabrics, machines and classes to help you learn some of the craft.

Stevie Daniels

Christina Brunyate started the show nearly six years ago. She says in addition to selling fabrics, the shop is a certified Bernina dealer, a type of sewing machine. Brunyate says the machine is considered some of the best quality.

'We have a higher end one," Brunyate said. "Bernina also has great starting machines for classes they're complimentary. It's a great time to try these. The warranties are for 20 years. They are built to last in a way that most products these days are not."

Class sizes at Domesticity are small. It's a max of six people for introductory classes and eight people for garment classes. There are even classes for kids.

"We do classes on how to sew garments, how to make quilts, we have some water color classes," Brunyate said. "We also have longarm classes for bigger quilt making."

If you're not feeling comfortable with the machines or classes, the shop offers private lessons. Simply contact the shop and set something up.

Stevie Daniels

You can learn more about Domesticity by visiting their website or by following them on Facebook and Instagram.