Shop Small with Stevie: Curvaceous Couture Bridal Collection

COLUMBIA — Curvaceous Couture Bridal Collection works hard to help beautiful brides find the dress of their dreams!

Owner, Yukia Walker struggled with her weight for years and encountered her own obstacles when the time came to choose her wedding gown. She wanted to prevent other full-figured brides from going through what she experienced. This prompted Yukia and her sister Yuneisia to create Curvaceous Couture! Curvaceous Couture Bridal Collection is the first bridal boutique to offer a complete selection of gorgeous designer wedding dresses in sizes 16-32W.

They believe every bride should feel beautiful and special just the way they are!

To learn more about Curvaceous Couture, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

