Coco's Pet Center is a boutique in Chestertown which specializes in unique, fun, local, handmade products for pets.

You can find leashes, collars, beds, toys, treats, and grooming supplies here. Coco's provides necessary and fun items for you and your pet.

They aim to make a difference in the community and in the lives of animals.

They provide fun and educational events that add value to our customer's lives.

Check them out in person at 335 High Street, in Chestertown or on Facebook.