Shop Small with Stevie: Cloud 9 Clothing

HAMPDEN, Md. — Cloud 9 Clothing is an award-winning women's clothing boutique in Hampden.

Owners, Pryia Rayadurg and her husband, Randy Shayotovich opened their doors in 1997!

You can purchase women's clothing such as stylish dresses, comfortable jumpsuits, and beautiful blouses! They also carry seasonal accessories such as jewelry, handbags, and sunglasses.

This shop is filled with stunning pieces for women between 18-60 years of age!

Cloud 9 Clothing, 1111 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211, (410) 889-1330, https://cloud9clothing.us/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cloud9clothing

Instagram: @cloud9cloth

