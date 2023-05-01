Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie: Chosen

Posted at 8:35 AM, May 01, 2023
HYDES, Md. — Chosen is located on a gorgeous country road. Owner Lydia McCusker, says this local business is known for bringing family, friends, and even strangers together!

Chosen is a maker shop that carries all kinds of items from 50 local makers in Maryland. They have everything from jewelry, lotions, candles, clothing, accessories, home decor, bath and body items, Maryland-themed items, and so much more!

Chosen is a local business that supports other local businesses! How amazing!

To learn more about Chosen, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

