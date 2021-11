PLANTBAR is a wellness hub serving the Baltimore area with four different locations: Brewer’s Hill, Harbor Point, Towson, and Belvedere Square.

They proudly serve food & drinks made from plants! Juice cleanses, cold press & made to order juice, superfood smoothies & smoothie bowls are also offered here.

There is also a PLANTBAR Juice Truck that you can bring to your next event!

Stevie Daniels

Instagram: @plantbar_baltimore