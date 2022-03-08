Shop Small with Stevie at Chezelle

Chezelle is filled with designer fashions for plus-size women: sizes 14-24.

Owner, Patti Bavis-Puller, says the clothing and accessories in her store come from all over the world!

You can purchase handbags made from fishing mesh from Cambodia, small leather goods from India, unique handmade jewelry, artsy printed blouses & dresses, and so many one-of-a-kind products that will add a splash of color to your wardrobe!

Chezelle, 22 Village Square, Baltimore, MD 21210, (410) 532-6442

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chezelle-of-Cross-Keys-181606475216523/

