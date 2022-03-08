Shop Small with Stevie at ButterWorks Bakery USA

ButterWorks Bakery USA, located in Westminster, is owned and operated by Emily Uhlman, who is a 16-year-old full-time high school student.

Emily always wanted to be a pastry Chef and she took advantage of this opportunity after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and kept her home from school. She registered with the State of Maryland, and officially kicked off her business in 2020 at the age of 14, right from home.

Emily creates beautifully crafted desserts and sweet treats such as cakes, cupcakes, chocolate bombs, and much more!

Courtesy: ButterWorks Bakery USA

By posting her delicious creations on her Facebook page, she has been able to grow her business. She uses Facebook messenger to connect with all customers and takes in orders, questions, etc. If you have a sweet tooth, this is a small local business that you must check out!

ButterWorks Bakery USA: butterworksbakeryusa@gmail.com, https://www.butterworksbakeryusa.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/butterworksbakeryusa/?ref=page_internal

Instagram: @butterworksbakeryusa

