Shop Small with Stevie at Bungalow Modern in Cross Keys

Susanna and Meghan are both interior designers and entrepreneurs who are starting a brand-new home decor pop-up store called Bungalow Modern!

This is a curated shop that represents a modern, global aesthetic and these women are excited to bring it to the Baltimore area.

If you are in the market for one of a kind finds to brighten up your home, check this place out! There are three Bungalow Modern pop-ups that will be in Cross Keys, MD and are scheduled in October, November, and December.

Instagram: @bmodernbaltimore