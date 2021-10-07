Watch
Shop Small with Stevie at Bungalow Modern in Cross Keys

Courtesy: Bungalow Modern<br/>
Bungalow Modern
Posted at 2:49 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 14:55:40-04

Susanna and Meghan are both interior designers and entrepreneurs who are starting a brand-new home decor pop-up store called Bungalow Modern!

This is a curated shop that represents a modern, global aesthetic and these women are excited to bring it to the Baltimore area.

If you are in the market for one of a kind finds to brighten up your home, check this place out! There are three Bungalow Modern pop-ups that will be in Cross Keys, MD and are scheduled in October, November, and December.

Instagram: @bmodernbaltimore

