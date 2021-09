A cute general gift shop that sells a little bit of everything. Located at 335 High Street in Chestertown, Bee Crafty Collectibles is worth the stop.

Here you can find custom-made signs for weddings, bathrooms, etc.

They sell gourmet popcorn, Maryland-made things, some antiques and vintage items, mugs, repurposed furniture, puzzles, and so much more!

Check them out on Facebook!