RISING SUN, Md. — Be Free Boutique in Rising Sun is where you can find trendy and comfy women's clothing such as sweaters, shirts, dresses, and activewear!

You can also purchase stylish shoes and other adorable accessories at affordable prices!

Christie Stephens and Melissa Ferdinando are co-owners of Be Free Boutique.

They both share a passion for fashion, family, and they share a love of Jesus.

Christie and Melissa want every shopper in their store to feel loved, valuable, and beautiful.