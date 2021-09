Bayside Antiques is an adorable family-owned and operated business in Havre de Grace where you can find Maryland-themed antiques and collectables of all kinds, including postcards!

Mary L. Martin is well known for her knowledge of postcards as she runs the largest postcard shop in the world!

You can find and collect her postcards at Bayside Antiques, or you can order online.

Stop in when you are out shopping or check out Bayside Antiques and Mary Martin Postcards on Facebook.