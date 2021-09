5 & 10 Antique Market has been in business for 20 years! They are located at 115 S. Main Street #3911 in North East.

If you are looking to add a certain type of antique item to your collection, odds are, they have what you are looking for!

There are over 70 dealers, and they specialize in all different types of antiques such as: toys, dishes, furniture, lighting, clothing, fishing, nautical, jewelry, and so much more!

Check them out in person or on Facebook!