Shop Small with Stevie and make plans to dine at The Peppermill Restaurant

The Peppermill Restaurant is celebrating 39 years in business!

The Peppermill is a great value restaurant, where you can get great food at a reasonable price! Some of the best items on their menu are the crab cakes and fried chicken!

They purchase fresh meat, and they create their own sauce and soups from scratch. They have a sports bar and serve drinks that are inexpensive. It is the perfect place to watch the O's or Ravens games!

Their carry-out business greatly improved during the pandemic.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Peppermill-Restaurant-121384287873661

Instagram: @the_peppermillrestaurant