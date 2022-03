Erin Kang is the owner of Urbanstory in Ellicott City!

Urbanstory is a women's boutique that carries a variety of formal and casual-style clothing and jewelry.

Most of the clothing items are "one size fits all" and are reasonably priced.

You must check this place out!

Urbanstory, 9051 Baltimore National Pike #2A, Ellicott City, MD 21042, (410) 736-3570

Instagram: @urbanstory2013