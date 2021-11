StaleFish Board Co. is a unique surf boutique/ specialty shop located at 100 N. Main Street in Downtown Bel Air.

They have a great selection of clothing and gifts for both guys and girls.

They carry surf and paddleboards, skateboards & the clothing & accessories to go with the lifestyle!

StaleFish has something for everyone!

You can follow Stalefish Board on Facebook or @stalefishboardco on Instagram.

Courtesy: Kerry Machovec

Be sure to check out other small business featured by Stevie by clicking here.