Shop Small at Primitive Beginnings & Lotus in Ellicott City!

Maria Martinez is the proud owner of Primitive Beginnings & Lotus in Ellicott City!

These side-by-side shops are filled with beautiful collections of shoes, clothing, accessories, and jewelry for women that will make you stand out!

Maria Martinez

Did I mention that you can purchase monogrammed jewelry and accessories as well?

If you are on the hunt for simple elegant home decor, these two shops have what you're looking for! There is truly something for everyone!

Primitive Beginnings & Lotus, 8249 Main St, Ellicott City, MD 21043, (410) 313-8300, https://pbandlotus.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PBandLotus

Instagram: @pbandlotus

