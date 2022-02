The Pink Sky boutique is located on Main Street in Ellicott City.

Owner, Kirk Hines, says you can find a variety of reasonably priced items and there is something for everyone at Pink Sky! They specialize in jewelry, accessories, and women's clothing.

All the jewelry in the store is $9.99! They also have a small men's and children's section.

Pink Sky, 8143 Main St, Ellicott City, MD 21043, (443) 695-0109

Instagram: @pinkskyec