Shop Small at OEC Barbers in historic Ellicott City

OEC Barbers on Main Street in historic Ellicott City, will bring the classic barbershop experience to you!

They strive to create an atmosphere where clients can unwind and relax.

In June of 2020, barbers, Nick Krankoski & Tonya Wells approached Maria Martinez for support when the business they were employed at unexpectedly closed.

Maria Martinez

The Martinez family happily helped them during this uncertain time and opened OEC Barbers to create a place of employment for them. They are officially gifting the OEC Barber business to Nick and Tonya!

The new OEC Barbers location will be 8321 Main Street. They will start seeing clients on February 28, so make sure to stop by for their grand opening!

Maria Martinez

OEC Barbers, (410) 402-1080, https://oecbarbers.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oecbarbers

Instagram: @oecbarbers

