Shop Small at Charm City Run

Courtesy: Charm City Run
Posted at 2:20 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 14:20:22-04

Charm City Run is a family-owned business with six different locations: Annapolis, Timonium, Bel Air, Columbia, Fells Point, and Frederick.

If you are looking to train for your next event or looking for comfortable footwear, you must check this place out! They sell running/walking shoes, inserts, apparel, and lots of accessories.

Charm City Run has an events team that posts races throughout the year and offers multiple training programs for new and experienced runners!

Their motto: To inspire and move the human spirit, one sole at a time.

