Shop Small at Cavern Apparel in Historic Ellicott City!

Maria Martinez is the proud owner of Cavern Apparel in Historic Ellicott City!

Cavern Apparel has everything from business to street style clothes and accessories for men. These clothes will fit with your lifestyle and will keep you looking stylish no matter what!

Maria named her shop "Cavern Apparel" because the flooding that occurred in Ellicott City unearthed a cavern that holds an unexpected secret. Research conducted by the Howard County Historical Society revealed that these caves served as a hideaway for alcohol during the Prohibition and may have been a stop on the Underground Railroad.

Cavern Apparel, 8120 Main St, Ellicott City, MD 21043

