Shop Small at A Journey From Junk in Ellicott City

Maria Martinez
A Journey From Junk
Posted at 4:29 PM, Feb 16, 2022
A Journey From Junk is located on Main Street in Ellicott City and has been in business since 2007.

Owner, Maria Martinez, is all about turning a "piece of junk" into a beautiful treasure! She loves to fill her store with fun, hip, and unique items such as home décor, art, furniture, jewelry, bath and body products, and much more!

A Journey From Junk is proud to be a part of the Annie Sloan Chalk Paint family!

Maria says the building next door to A Journey From Junk, will be used to hold workshops for Annie Sloan chalk painting, jewelry-making, and furniture decorating! They will welcome all kinds of artisans who want to teach a workshop as well!

Maria is also about giving back to the community, especially her staff. Scholarships are awarded in the amount of $1,000 to her employees that go toward their education.

A Journey From Junk, 8320 Main St, Ellicott City, MD 21043, (410) 465-8330, https://www.facebook.com/ajourneyfromjunk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajourneyfromjunk
Instagram: @ajourneyfromjunk

