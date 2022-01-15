Shop small and satisfy your sweet tooth at The Confetti Cake Bar

The Confetti Cake Bar is a family-owned bakery that specializes in customized-made cookies, cupcakes, and cakes for every occasion!

Owner, Teresa Thomas, has been in the bakery business for 20 years and offers vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free sweet treat options as well!

Go visit The Confetti Cake Bar if you have a sweet tooth!

The Confetti Cake Bar, 5911 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212, (443) 600-6040, https://www.theconfetticakebar.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THECONFETTICAKEBAR

Instagram: @theconfetticakebar