Watch
Shop Local

Actions

Shop small and satisfy your sweet tooth at The Confetti Cake Bar

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Credit: Teresa Thomas
CONFETTI cake bar
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 16:19:19-05

The Confetti Cake Bar is a family-owned bakery that specializes in customized-made cookies, cupcakes, and cakes for every occasion!

Owner, Teresa Thomas, has been in the bakery business for 20 years and offers vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free sweet treat options as well!

Go visit The Confetti Cake Bar if you have a sweet tooth!

The Confetti Cake Bar, 5911 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212, (443) 600-6040, https://www.theconfetticakebar.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THECONFETTICAKEBAR

Instagram: @theconfetticakebar

CONFETTI cake bar

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.