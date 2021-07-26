Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week coincides with back to school shopping

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Marylanders looking to get some clothes shopping done before next school year will have their chance at saving some money beginning August 8.

That's the start of Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.

This year, any piece of clothing that costs less than $100 can be purchased without having to pay state sales tax.

The good news is there are no limits on how many you can buy, as long as it's paid for in one transaction.

But that's not all, backpacks can be bought sales-tax free if they cost less than $40.

For a full list of items that qualify, click here.