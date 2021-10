Johansson's Dining House, located at 4 West Main Street in Westminster, has been in business since 1987.

It started out in the basement as a restaurant and bar called 'Champs'.

Johansson's Dining House is one of the best restaurants in Westminster and is known for its seafood and steak entrees, and wood-fire pizza!

They have the square footage to do many catered events and they have a large selection of beer, wine, and bourbons!