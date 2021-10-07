Head to Mother's Grille for a great Maryland meal

Looking for some great food, stop at Mother's.

There are three locations:

Mother's Federal Hill Grille: 1113 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230, (410) 244-8686, https://www.facebook.com/mothers.grille

Mother's Peninsula Grille: 969 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold, MD 21012, (410) 975-5950, https://www.facebook.com/MothersPeninsulaGrille

Mother's North Grille: 2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, (443) 991-5256, https://www.facebook.com/MothersNorthGrille

Mother's Grille is a well-known restaurant and bar where you can feel at home while enjoying delicious food! They pride themselves on being a very family-oriented restaurant. About 95% of their food is made from scratch! The best items on their menu are fresh fish, juicy steaks, crab cakes, along with the Baltimore's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. The employee motto is Teamwork Makes the Dream work!