Harford County is the latest to allow restaurants to deliver and sell alcohol to-go

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County's Liquor Board is the latest in Maryland to continue allowing licensed restaurants to deliver and sell alcohol to-go.

The new rules apply through June 30, 2023.

During the 2021 General Assembly, the Maryland Legislature gave local jurisdictions authority to continue alcohol carry-out and delivery, which was originally only authorized during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

“So many businesses in Harford County have been affected by the pandemic, including restaurants,” County Executive Glassman said. “Extending their ability to sell and deliver carry-out alcoholic beverages to their customers will help them get back on their feet.”

Baltimore City along with Anne Arundel, Baltimore, and Carroll Counties have also recently approved similar measures.