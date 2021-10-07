Fill up your kitchen at Graul's Market

Graul's Market is a family-owned and operated smaller grocery store.

There are six locations: Annapolis, Mays Chapel, Hereford, Cape St. Claire, Ruxton, St. Michaels. They strive to provide a personal and friendly relationship with loyal customers.

WMAR: Stevie Daniels

You will find family recipes that have been passed down for generations in each department! They have everything, from seafood, meats, baked goods, and much more!

Graul's also offers catering services for events of all kinds. Graul's Market loves to give back to the community by participating in the annual My Neighbor's Foundation- which provides financial assistance to kids in the Hereford Zone so they can participate in sports, school, and social activities!