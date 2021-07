BALTIMORE — Starting July 23 is summer Restaurant Week in Baltimore.

More than 50 of the city's favorite restaurants will be participating through August 1.

Like always, each spot will offer a special Restaurant Week menu with great discounts.

This summer's event is presented by OLD BAY seasoning.

Before or after you eat, be sure to play “The Great OLD BAY Crab Hunt,” by visiting other Baltimore area attractions.

