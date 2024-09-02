Shooting in Parkville leaves one person dead, another injured

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Parkville Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Leefield Road for reports of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man, 43-year-old Romy Bogier, with a gunshot wound.

Bogier was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A second man was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Detectives ask anyone with information related to the case to contact 410-307-2020.