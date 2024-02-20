Shelter out of room after large confiscation of dogs last week

FALLSTON, Md. — The Harford County Humane Society needs your help.

The animal shelter was already at capacity last week when they received an additional 34 dogs, including 17 dogs seized last Thursday by Harford County Animal Control. That brought the Fallston facility to 98 dogs, when it only has space for around 65 dogs.

The shelter made an appeal to the public on social media and on their website, asking for people to adopt or foster some of the dogs, to make much-needed room in the facility.

While some social media posts said that the shelter was putting down dogs to make room, Executive Director Bob Citrullo said that’s not the case.

“We have never euthanized an animal for lack of space,” Citrullo said when interviewed at the shelter Monday afternoon.

He said they are an open admission shelter, and more than 95 percent of the animals are live release, comparable to no-kill shelters.

Since January 1, the Harford County Humane Society has taken in 160 dogs, according to their website, and they take in about 3,000 animals every year. That includes pets surrendered by their owners, as well as strays found throughout the county.

“If you need to bring your pet to the shelter because you can’t afford to feed him, talk to us first,” Citrullo said. “We have a pet food pantry. Our adoptions counselors can offer resources to help with other situations, so please talk to us before making your decision. Oftentimes, the best place for your dog is at home with you.”

They also serve as Harford County’s only municipal animal shelter and take in animals brought to them by the county’s animal control services, like those 17 dogs from last Thursday. Those dogs are involved in a legal case and will be at the shelter a few weeks or more until it is resolved, Citrullo said.

Meanwhile, the animal shelter needs to make space for any new arrivals. Fostering a dog for a few weeks can help with that. Foster parents can provide future pet parents with important information about a dog’s personality and how it interacts in a home setting. The shelter provides supplies and any medical care while a pet is in a foster home.

The shelter waives adoption fees for first responders and for senior citizens who adopt a senior pet. If you choose a pet that’s been at the shelter for over four months, you get a free bag of food and three months of flea, tick, and heartworm preventative, a package that’s valued at $150, the shelter said in a news release on Monday.

They want to remind people that they have cats and several other critters available for adoption, too, including bunnies Oscar and Hazelnut, a rooster named The Rock, and a mouse aptly named Mouseketeer. To adopt a pet or help out, click here.

