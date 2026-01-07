OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health, a platform for managing health data and questions

OpenAI on Wednesday launched ChatGPT Health, a "dedicated space" to manage health data and conversations in ChatGPT.

OpenAI says the platform will securely manage medical records and connections to personal fitness applications to personalize its conversations and responses.

The app is meant to provide health advice, interpret test results and give other feedback on health topics like insurance plans and doctor's visits. OpenAI says the tool is meant to streamline management of your health care, but not replace the formal role of doctors or other clinicians.

ChatGPT Health can explain test results, help you prepare for doctor visits, advise on diet and workouts, and compare insurance plans. pic.twitter.com/TIfRKIB3SK — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 7, 2026

ChatGPT Health "is designed to support, not replace, medical care. It is not intended for diagnosis or treatment. Instead, it helps you navigate everyday questions and understand patterns over time—not just moments of illness—so you can feel more informed and prepared for important medical conversations," OpenAI writes.

RELATED STORY | OpenAI launches new ChatGPT model as AI competition gets fiercer

ChatGPT's "Health memories" will exist separately from other conversations you hold with the chatbot and can be deleted at any time. OpenAI says that health data is protected by additional encryption and supported by other protections from b.well, an existing network that manages health data.

The tool will be available for a small subset of users at first, before it's rolled out to everyone on iOS and web platforms.