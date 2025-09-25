Vicious 'attack squirrel' sends multiple residents to the hospital in California

Residents in a neighborhood of California's Bay Area are on high alert after a series of attacks by what has been described as a "vicious" squirrel.

According to local news outlets near San Rafael, there have been at least two reports of people claiming to have been attacked by a squirrel and seeking emergency medical care.

Joan Heblack told ABC News affiliate, KGO-TV, that she was on a walk in Lucas Valley when the rodent launched itself at her and proceeded to claw and bite her.

"It came out of nowhere. I didn't see him running up to me at all," Heblack told the news outlet. She also said she went to the emergency room for treatment afterwards.

Now, there are flyers around the neighborhood warning others about this "attack squirrel."

Wildlife experts say it would be extremely rare for a squirrel to carry rabies, but they can carry other diseases like the plague and chlamydia.

The unusual aggressive nature is more likely due to the animal being fed by humans, so experts are reminding people not to feed wild animals.